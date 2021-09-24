Uno por uno, estos son los juegos que saldrán en lo que queda del año
Arranca el calorcito y es el clima que indica que empezamos a transitar los últimos meses del año. Y a diferencia del 2020, esta vez el 2021 se va a despedir con la salida de muchos juegos nuevos y algunos que salen luego de retrasar su salida por la pandemia.
Con títulos nuevos de Pokémon, Battlefield, Final Fantasy, Mario Bros, Age of Empire, Marvel, Mario Bros y Star Wars, son más de 30 juegos que saldrán para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / s, Switch y hasta Estadios.
¡Mirá la lista entera!
23 de septiembre
Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC
MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4
Diablo II: Resurrected | PC
Sable | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
24 de septiembre
Death Stranding Director's Cut | PS5
Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotto | Switch
Juicio perdido | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One
28 de septiembre
Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One
Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X / S
Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
New World | PC
29 de septiembre
Insurgencia: Tormenta de arena | PS4, Xbox One
30 de septiembre
Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Darksiders III | Cambiar
eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
1 de octubre
FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One
5 de octubre
Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4
Hell Let Loose | PS5, Xbox Series X / S
Lego Marvel Super Heroes | Switch
Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
7 de octubre
Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac
8 de octubre
Metroid Dread |
Efecto Switch Tetris: Conectado | Switch
12 de octubre
Atrás 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
Ori: The Collection | Switch
14 de octubre
The Riftbreaker | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PC
15 de octubre
Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One
21 de octubre
Un poco a la izquierda | PC
Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
26 de octubre
Cosecha de hierro | PS5, Xbox Series X / S
Marvel's Guardianes de la Galaxia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
NASCAR 21: Ignición | PS4, Xbox One, PC
Solar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC
28 de octubre
Age of Empires IV | PC
Fatal Frame: Doncella de aguas negras | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC
Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC
29 de octubre
Mario Party Superstars | Switch
2 de noviembre
World War Z | Switch
4 de octubre
Just Dance 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
5 de noviembre
Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
9 de noviembre
Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC
Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
11 de noviembre
The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X / S
12 de noviembre
Shin Megami Tensei V | Switch
16 de noviembre
Sherlock Holmes: Capítulo uno | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
The Wild At Heart | PS4
19 de noviembre
Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | Cambiar
Pokémon Shining Pearl | Switch
22 de noviembre
Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia
23 de noviembre
Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac
30 de noviembre
Beyond a Steel Sky | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch
3 de diciembre
Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp | Switch
Danganronpa Decadence | Switch
Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp | Switch
7 de diciembre
Thymesia | PC
SpellForce III reforzado | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
8 de diciembre
Halo Infinite | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC
9 de diciembre
Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX | Switch, PC, iOS