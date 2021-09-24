Arranca el calorcito y es el clima que indica que empezamos a transitar los últimos meses del año. Y a diferencia del 2020, esta vez el 2021 se va a despedir con la salida de muchos juegos nuevos y algunos que salen luego de retrasar su salida por la pandemia.

Con títulos nuevos de Pokémon, Battlefield, Final Fantasy, Mario Bros, Age of Empire, Marvel, Mario Bros y Star Wars, son más de 30 juegos que saldrán para PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X / s, Switch y hasta Estadios.

¡Mirá la lista entera!

23 de septiembre

Embr | PS4, Xbox One, Switch, PC

MechWarrior 5: Mercenaries | PS5, PS4

Diablo II: Resurrected | PC

Sable | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC



24 de septiembre

Death Stranding Director's Cut | PS5

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarotto | Switch

Juicio perdido | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One

28 de septiembre

Chernobylite | PS4, Xbox One

Ghostrunner | PS5, Xbox Series X / S

Lemnis Gate | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

New World | PC

29 de septiembre

Insurgencia: Tormenta de arena | PS4, Xbox One

30 de septiembre

Aeon Drive | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Astria Ascending | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Darksiders III | Cambiar

eFootball 2022 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

Hot Wheels Unleashed | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

1 de octubre

FIFA 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

Phoenix Point | PS4, Xbox One

5 de octubre

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Alan Wake Remastered | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

Jett: The Far Shore | PS5, PS4

Hell Let Loose | PS5, Xbox Series X / S

Lego Marvel Super Heroes | Switch

Super Monkey Ball Banana Mania | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

7 de octubre

Far Cry 6 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC, Mac

8 de octubre

Metroid Dread |

Efecto Switch Tetris: Conectado | Switch

12 de octubre

Atrás 4 Blood | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

Ori: The Collection | Switch

14 de octubre

The Riftbreaker | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, PC

15 de octubre

Crysis Remastered Trilogy | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Demon Slayer –Kimetsu no Yaiba | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NHL 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One

21 de octubre

Un poco a la izquierda | PC

Dark Pictures Anthology: House of Ashes | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

26 de octubre

Cosecha de hierro | PS5, Xbox Series X / S

Marvel's Guardianes de la Galaxia | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

NASCAR 21: Ignición | PS4, Xbox One, PC

Solar Ash | PS5, PS4, PC

28 de octubre

Age of Empires IV | PC

Fatal Frame: Doncella de aguas negras | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, PC

Riders Republic | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Stadia, PC

29 de octubre

Mario Party Superstars | Switch

2 de noviembre

World War Z | Switch

4 de octubre

Just Dance 2022 | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

5 de noviembre

Call of Duty: Vanguard | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

9 de noviembre

Football Manager 2022 | Xbox One, PC

Forza Horizon 5 | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

Jurassic World Evolution 2 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

11 de noviembre

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition | PS5, Xbox Series X / S

12 de noviembre

Shin Megami Tensei V | Switch

16 de noviembre

Sherlock Holmes: Capítulo uno | PS5, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

The Wild At Heart | PS4

19 de noviembre

Battlefield 2042 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

Pokémon Brilliant Diamond | Cambiar

Pokémon Shining Pearl | Switch

22 de noviembre

Farming Simulator 22 | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch, Stadia

23 de noviembre

Final Fantasy XIV: Endwalker | PS5, PS4, PC, Mac

30 de noviembre

Beyond a Steel Sky | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, Switch

3 de diciembre

Advance Wars 1 + 2: Re-Boot Camp | Switch

Danganronpa Decadence | Switch

Danganronpa S: Ultimate Summer Camp | Switch

7 de diciembre

Thymesia | PC

SpellForce III reforzado | PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

8 de diciembre

Halo Infinite | Xbox Series X / S, Xbox One, PC

9 de diciembre

Monster Rancher 1 & 2 DX | Switch, PC, iOS