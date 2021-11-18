Venga la crisis que venga, la industria de los videojuegos siempre queda en pie, a veces con mas retrasos o postergaciones pero siempre en actividad con nuevos juegos y novedades en el mundo gamer.

Así que este año lo vivió como si nada y salieron un montón de títulos y hasta se lanzaron las consolas de la nueva generación de PlayStation y Xbox

Por eso no hay excusa y una vez más se celebrarán los Game Awards, que ya dio a conocer todos los nominados de las distintas ternas entre las que se encuentran "Premio al Juego del Año", "Mejor Juego de Acción" y hasta "Juego Más Esperado".

Entre todos los juegos, el que más nominaciones se lleva es Xbox con 20, seguida por Sony con 11, Electronic Arts con 10 y Nintendo y Capcom con 7 categorías.

¡Mirá la lista completa!

Premio al juego del año

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

-Metroid Dread (MercurySteam y Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

-Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Mejor juego de acción

-Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

-Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

-Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)

-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor juego de aventura y acción

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

-Metroid Dread (MercurySteam y Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

-Resident Evil Village (Capcom)

Mejor juego de rol (RPG)

-Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)

-Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

-Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)

-Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, Sega)

-Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)

Mejor juego de lucha o pelea

-Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)

-Guilty Gear – Strive (Arc SystemWorks)

-Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Delightworks)

-Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / Gamemill)

-Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)

Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador

-Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)

-Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)

-Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)

-Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)

Mejor juego familiar

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

-Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)

-New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo)

-Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)

-WarioWare: Get it Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)

Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción

-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)

-Hot Wheels Nleashed (Milestone)

-F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)

-FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)

-Riders Republic (Ubisoft)

Mejor dirección de juego

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

Mejor guión o narrativa

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

-Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

Mejor dirección artística

-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)

-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

-The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor música

-Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz y Piotr T. Adamczyk – CD Projekt RED)

-Deathloop (Tom Salta – Arkane Studios / Bethesda)

-Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe – Square Enix)

-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)

-The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron y Josh Abrahams – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)

Mejor interpretación o actuación

-Erika Mori como Alex Chen en Life is Strange: True Colors

-Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo en Far Cry 6

-Jason Kelley como Colt Vahn en Deathloop

-Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu en Resident Evil Village

-Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake en Deathloop

Mejor juego independiente

-12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)

-Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver)

-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)

-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)

-Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver)

Mejor juego móvil

-Fantasian (MistWalker)

-League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)

-Genshin Impact (miHoYo)

-Marvel Future Revolution (NetMarble)

-Pokémon Unite (TIMI Studios / The Pokémon Company)

Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada

-Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)

-I Expect You to Die 2 (Schell Games)

-Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)

-Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcpom / Oculus Studio)

-Sniper Elite VR (Rebellion Developments)

Mejor multijugador

-Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)

-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)

-Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)

-Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)

-New World (Amazon Games)

-Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)

Juego más esperado o anticipado

-Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco)

-God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

-Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla / Sony Interactive Entertainment)

-La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)

-Starfield (Bethesda)