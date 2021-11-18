Estos son los nominados para The Game Awards 2021
Venga la crisis que venga, la industria de los videojuegos siempre queda en pie, a veces con mas retrasos o postergaciones pero siempre en actividad con nuevos juegos y novedades en el mundo gamer.
Así que este año lo vivió como si nada y salieron un montón de títulos y hasta se lanzaron las consolas de la nueva generación de PlayStation y Xbox
Por eso no hay excusa y una vez más se celebrarán los Game Awards, que ya dio a conocer todos los nominados de las distintas ternas entre las que se encuentran "Premio al Juego del Año", "Mejor Juego de Acción" y hasta "Juego Más Esperado".
Entre todos los juegos, el que más nominaciones se lleva es Xbox con 20, seguida por Sony con 11, Electronic Arts con 10 y Nintendo y Capcom con 7 categorías.
¡Mirá la lista completa!
Premio al juego del año
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
-Metroid Dread (MercurySteam y Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Mejor juego de acción
-Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
-Chivalry II (Torn Banner Studios / Tripwire Interactive)
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
-Far Cry 6 (Ubisoft Toronto / Ubisoft)
-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor juego de aventura y acción
-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
-Metroid Dread (MercurySteam y Nintendo EPD / Nintendo)
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-Resident Evil Village (Capcom)
Mejor juego de rol (RPG)
-Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt RED)
-Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
-Scarlet Nexus (Bandai Namco)
-Shin Megami Tensei V (Atlus, Sega)
-Tales of Arise (Bandai Namco)
Mejor juego de lucha o pelea
-Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Hinokami Chronicles (CyberConnect2 / Sega)
-Guilty Gear – Strive (Arc SystemWorks)
-Melty Blood: Type Lumina (French-Bread / Delightworks)
-Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl (Ludosity / Fair Play Labs / Gamemill)
-Virtua Fighter 5: Ultimate Showdown (Sega)
Mejor juego de estrategia o simulador
-Age of Empires IV (Relic Entertainment / Xbox Game Studios)
-Evil Genius 2: World Domination (Rebellion Developments)
-Humankind (Amplitude Studios / Sega)
-Microsoft Flight Simulator (Asobo / Xbox Game Studios)
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)
Mejor juego familiar
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
-Mario Party Superstars (NDcube / Nintendo)
-New Pokémon Snap (Bandai Namco / The Pokémon Company / Nintendo)
-Super Mario 3D World + Bowser’s Fury (Nintendo)
-WarioWare: Get it Together! (Intelligent Systems / Nintendo)
Mejor juego deportivo o de conducción
-Forza Horizon 5 (Playground Games / Xbox Game Studios)
-Hot Wheels Nleashed (Milestone)
-F1 2021 (Codemasters / EA Sports)
-FIFA 22 (EA Vancouver / EA Sports)
-Riders Republic (Ubisoft)
Mejor dirección de juego
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
-Returnal (Housemarque / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
Mejor guión o narrativa
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
-Life is Strange: True Colors (Deck Nine / Square Enix)
-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
Mejor dirección artística
-Deathloop (Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
-Psychonauts 2 (Double Fine / Xbox Game Studios)
-Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart (Insomniac Games / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-The Artful Escape (Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor música
-Cyberpunk 2077 (Marcin Przybylowicz y Piotr T. Adamczyk – CD Projekt RED)
-Deathloop (Tom Salta – Arkane Studios / Bethesda)
-Nier Replicant Ver.1.22474487139 (Keiichi Okabe – Square Enix)
-Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy (Richard Jacques – Eidos Montreal / Square Enix)
-The Artful Escape (Johnny Galvatron y Josh Abrahams – Beethoven & Dinosaur / Annapurna Interactive)
Mejor interpretación o actuación
-Erika Mori como Alex Chen en Life is Strange: True Colors
-Giancarlo Esposito como Anton Castillo en Far Cry 6
-Jason Kelley como Colt Vahn en Deathloop
-Maggie Robertson como Lady Dimitrescu en Resident Evil Village
-Ozioma Akagha como Julianna Blake en Deathloop
Mejor juego independiente
-12 Minutes (Luis Antonio / Annapurna Interactive)
-Death’s Door (Acid Nerve / Devolver)
-Kena: Bridge of Spirits (Ember Lab)
-Inscryption (Daniel Mullins Games / Devolver)
-Loop Hero (Four Quarters / Devolver)
Mejor juego móvil
-Fantasian (MistWalker)
-League of Legends: Wild Rift (Riot Games)
-Genshin Impact (miHoYo)
-Marvel Future Revolution (NetMarble)
-Pokémon Unite (TIMI Studios / The Pokémon Company)
Mejor juego de realidad virtual o realidad aumentada
-Hitman 3 (IO Interactive)
-I Expect You to Die 2 (Schell Games)
-Lone Echo II (Ready at Dawn / Oculus Studios)
-Resident Evil 4 (Armature Studio / Capcpom / Oculus Studio)
-Sniper Elite VR (Rebellion Developments)
Mejor multijugador
-Back 4 Blood (Turtle Rock / WB Games)
-It Takes Two (Hazelight Studios / EA)
-Knockout City (Velan Studios / Electronic Arts)
-Monster Hunter Rise (Capcom)
-New World (Amazon Games)
-Valheim (Iron Gate Studio / Coffee Stain)
Juego más esperado o anticipado
-Elden Ring (From Software / Bandai Namco)
-God of War: Ragnarök (Sony Santa Monica / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-Horizon Forbidden West (Guerrilla / Sony Interactive Entertainment)
-La secuela de The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild (Nintendo)
-Starfield (Bethesda)